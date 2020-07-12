GORHAM – Rachel Irene (Mann) Pierce, born in Exeter, N.H. Sept. 18, 1948 and raised in Dover, N.H., of Boston and Westbrook, passed away surrounded by family at Gorham House, July 5, 2020. Rachel was a loving wife to husband, Richard (married 1977) and mother to son, Vijay. Rachel graduated Brunker Hill Community College with a certificate in Early Childhood Education, and loved working in daycares and with children. She enjoyed activities in her churches, at Park Street Church in Boston, and Westbrook Warren Congregational and First Baptist Church of Portland. Rachel loved travel, including trips through Canada, a cruise to the Bahamas, many trips within America and to Australia five times, and New Zealand and Hawaii three times each. Rachel loved music, and was a frequenter of Contemporary Christian Music concerts at Soul Fest and locally at the Civic Centre and Old Orchard Beachside Pavilion. Rachel loved her family and is survived by Richard; Vijay and wife Janet and Janet’s family in Australia including step-great-grandchildren, Desana and Freya; sister Lynda and husband Jerry, sister Phyllis, sister-in-law Cathie and husband Bruce, sister-in-law Janet and husband Kevin; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Rachel left joy in the world wherever she went. Rachel will be remembered as a positive beacon of faith and light, and she will be greatly missed. To share memories of Rachel or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com. Expressions of sympathy in Rachel’s name can be made in the form of a donation to theGorham House50 New Portland Rd.Gorham, ME 04038

