BALDWIN – Paul “Scott” Burnell went to be with the Lord peacefully on July 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott grew up in Steep falls, the eldest son of Paul and Vaneta Burnell.Services will be at a later date. The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

