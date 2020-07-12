SACO – Cecil F. Friedman, 97, of The Inn at Atlantic Heights passed away Friday July 10, 2020. She was born in Wallingford, Vt., Feb. 28, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Florence Lowell Waters. Cecil attended local schools and Thornton Academy. She worked for the Bates Mills and was a homemaker and wife who was devoted to her family. Cecil was a resident of the City of Saco for many years, moving to Old Orchard Beach in 1980. She was a past member of the United Baptist Church of Saco and she had volunteered as Cub Scout Den Mother, when her children were young. Cecil is predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Harry in 1996; a son, Carl Friedman, in 2016; and all of her brothers and sisters. Survivors include a daughter, Anna Willey of Saco and her husband Thomas, a son, Mark “Butch” Friedman of North Carolina and his wife J. Elaine, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Friedman of Saco; five grandchildren Dana, Christine, Brenda, Meredith and Tracy; and seven great-grandchildren, Brady, Sophia, Logan, Ellie, Elizabeth, Quinn and Samantha; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 15 at 1 p.m. at the South Buxton Cemetery Association, (Tory Hill) Buxton. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services. For those wishing to make memorial contributions please considerAnimal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

