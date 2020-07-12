CASTELBERRY, Fla. – Shawn Lawler of Casselberry, Fla. passed May 28, 2020, after a year and a half battle with cancer.Shawn was born in Portland, in 1966, graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School, class of 1985, attended The University of North Texas and successfully pursued a dynamic career in restaurant management and franchise development to include Boston’s Pizza, Wing Stop and most recently Director of Operations at Huey Magoo’s headquartered in Orlando, Fla.Shawn was a positive, giving and loyal soul whose dedication knew no boundaries. He lived with determination to experience life from the front row, never settling for second best. His love for travel allowed him to travel to many far and exotic places around the world. An avid sports fanatic – both on and off the field highlighted his drive and competitive nature. His passion for sharing his great culinary creations with family and friends was his way of showing how much he cared for those he loved. Shawn is predeceased by his father, Harry Lawler of Gray; survived by his mother, Gerry Lawler of Frisco, Texas; his grandmother, Louise Hastings of Camden; cousins, Brian Hill and wife Jenn of Ranger, Ga. and Heather Richards and husband Dale of McKinney, Texas.Shawn leaves us rich in memories of his contagious smile, his witty humor, and his unwavering grace.We will miss you.A service will be announced in the future to be held in Camden. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.

