WINSLOW – Rickmond K. “Rick” McCarthy, 56, of Quimby Lane, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.He was born in Plainfield, N.J. on Jan. 15, 1964, the son of Philip and Carole (Kirk) McCarthy.Rick graduated from Houlton High School, did his undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago and received his master’s degree in Education from the University of Illinois.He worked for a short while in Illinois before moving to Maine.Rick was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, playing guitar, fishing, hunting, canoeing and working on his farm.He is survived by his wife, Michele D. McCarthy of Winslow; two sons, Sean P. McCarthy of Waterboro and Noah B. McCarthy of Winslow; his parents Philip and Carole McCarthy of Winslow; a brother, Greg McCarthy and his wife Julie of Evergreen, Colo.; two nephews, Connor and Evan McCarthy; as well as several cousins.A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toKennebec Messalonskee TrailsP.O. Box 2388Waterville ME 04903

