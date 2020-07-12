PORTLAND – Suzanne Polowe Pinansky, 95, of Portland, Maine passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, Mass. Born on Sept. 24, 1924 in Louisville, Ky., her childhood was spent in Paterson, N.J. There, she graduated from Eastside H.S. in 1942 and attended the University of Michigan. That is where she met her future husband, attorney William David Pinansky of Portland. She was a school teacher at the Portland, Maine School System for 20 years and held both a B.S. and master’s from the University of Maine. She is survived by her sons, Dr. I. Victor Pinansky, his wife Ellie (formally Wolfson) Pinansky of Massachusetts/Florida, and attorney David M. Pinansky, his wife Harriet, of Texas/Maine. Suzanne had five grandchildren, Tara P. Whitcher, Marc W. Pinansky both of Massachusetts, Sam Pinansky of Texas, Sarah Pinansky of Washington State, and Barton Polowe Pinansky of Maine. She loved flower gardening and has passed that love onto her sons and grandchildren, as well as her love of travel. Suzanne had three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Whitcher, Lucas Whitcher and Massimo Pinansky, all of Massachusetts. She is survived by her very dear friend Merrill Thompson of Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Portland attorney, William Pinansky; and two other sons, Richard W. and attorney Thomas Paul. In addition to her work as a reading specialist, Suzanne was a current member of the Cumberland County Retired Educators Association and had been a volunteer as: Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Foster Grandparents – board member. President and board member of the Portland PTA, and Lawyers Association of Maine. Funeral arrangements are pending. You may offer your condolences online at: http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either:St. Patrick’s Manor863 Central Street Framingham, MA 01701(508) 879-8000 st.patricksmanor.org or the charity of your choice.

