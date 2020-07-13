Colleen “Coke” McCormack Brouwer 1959 – 2020 BATH – Colleen “Coke” McCormack Brouwer, 60, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at her home in Bath, Maine, following a long, brave battle with cancer. Colleen was born into a large and loving family in Sterling, Colorado, to John William and Margaret Eileen McCormack on October 10, 1959. She and her husband, Johan Brouwer, celebrated 25 years of marriage and recently renewed their vows in a private and cherished ceremony. Colleen graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Colleen devoted her life to service to others; she worked professionally enriching and bettering the lives of others by providing childcare and critical services to the elderly. Those who knew Coke best would characterize her as generous of spirit and sincerely interested in the welfare of others. She was devoted to her beloved husband Johan and all of her family members. She was deeply spiritual and compassionate, very tender hearted, and a lover of life. She was undaunted by a terminal diagnosis and continued her life with optimism and joy each day. There was no complaint, only sheer gratitude for another beautiful opportunity to share the day with others. She was especially gifted in identifying with the needs and interests of children, always making them feel special, accepted and respected. She always prioritized spending time with the many children in her family and allowed them to be themselves joyfully, freely and unapologetically. She was beautifully unique in this way. She cherished her sangha, her Breast Cancer support group, family reunions, spending time with friends and loved ones, and esteeming and supporting others. Her kindness was surpassed only by her courage and inner strength. She loved to laugh, share a meal with friends, grow flowers and watch birds in her garden, boat with her spouse, and visit her daughter Emily in Paris. Though there were many, some of her favorite places were Bath, Maine and Paris, and Lourdes, France. Colleen is survived by her loving spouse Johan Brouwer, daughter Emily Brouwer, siblings, Patricia Brennan (Sean, Meagan and Colin), Mike McCormack (Shannon Boerner and Patrick), Laurie Panek (David) and Joseph), Mary Robinson (Maggie, Nicole and Dylan), Kathleen Benedict (Bruce) Christopher and Griffin, Kathryn Sutlive), Maureen Sasser (Bryan) Bridget Strickland, John and Anna, Bernadette Musetti (Thomas and Elizabeth), Thomas McCormack (Lisa Cullen) Evelyn, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret McCormack, maternal grandparents, William and Kathryn Griffin, paternal grandparents John and Daisy McCormack, and brother-in-law John Brennan. Colleen’s husband and family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the friends, neighbors, and medical professionals who offered their friendship and support to her on her journey, which she faced each day with good humor, love, optimism and appreciation. Your many kindnesses shown her will not be forgotten. Colleen and Johan are eternally grateful to Drs. Nackos, Juric and Urban for their thoughtful consideration of her needs and compassionate care. Gratitude is extended as well to the Dempsey Center, which provides services to cancer patients during treatment. Information regarding a planned memorial service for Colleen to take place in the future when gathering restrictions are lifted, will be posted at http://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php and on Caringbridge.org: “Cokey and Johan”.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous