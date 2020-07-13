Edith A. Marden 1920 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Edith A. Marden, 99, passed in peace at home with her family on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born October 21, 1920, at home in Harpswell, the daughter of Ralph L. and Mary L. Chipman. She married Heulur Marden of Harpswell in 1940. Mr. Marden died May 12, 2003. She attended high school at Lisbon Falls High and graduated as salutatorian of her class. She was the last living member of that class. At 99 she was still riding her stationary bike three miles a day. Edith was a member of the Elijah Kellogg Church where she served on several committees and taught Sunday school. For 60 years she grew marigolds for each student and teacher. Amongst her many pleasures of life, she enjoyed trips to the Harpswell islands, camping, hiking, gardening, collecting natural wild foods, family reunions and loving every minute with her large family. In her later years she was able to venture West on a road trip with her son, Adrian an his wife, making several stops on the way to the Grand Canyon She was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader having had the honor of representing Maine at its foundation in Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her husband; a brother, Irving Chapman; two sister-in-laws, Frieda Chipman and Marilyn Chipman; a son-in-law, Grant D. Kirker. She is survived by her sons, Brian Marden and wife Hope, Adrian Marden and wife Maria; her daughters, Anita Mattingly and husband Joseph, Sharon Kirker; two brothers, Merwin Chipman and wife JoAnne, Lee Chipman; a sister-in-law Caroline Chipman; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, 12 stepgrandchildren; additionally she had provided foster care for six children in her lifetime. An interment will be observed in Hillcrest Cemetery, Harpswell at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Elijah Kellogg Church Deacons Fund, 917 Harpswell Neck Road Harpswell, Maine.

