Robert W. Ireland Jr. 1942 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Robert W. Ireland Jr., of Topsham, Maine, died July 2, 2020, at his home with family. He was born July 8, 1942, in Lynn, Mass., to the late Robert Ireland and Eleanor Frye Ireland . Bob loved music, especially classical, and the outdoors. He was a life member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, and an active member of the Bath Golf Club. Until limited by illness, he was a member of the Thursday Hikers and the Bath YMCA. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fly fishing and many winter sports. Bob was also an accomplished woodworker – designing and constructing, with minimal professional help, a vacation home and wall units in every home he owned. After graduating from Upsala College, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge, he was hired by Commercial Union Assurance where he focused on Mass auto insurance. In 1994 he joined Safety Insurance Co. as the AVP of commercial auto, and product development. He helped spearhead the company’s expansion through new products such as homeowners and umbrella policies. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judith Billey Ireland; his brother, Richard Ireland and spouse Barbara, and his sister, Kristin Ireland Lalk. He also leaves behind his children: Allison Ireland and spouse John Leavitt and their son, Gordon Robert Leavitt, Christopher Ireland and spouse Helen and their children, Thomas Benwell Ireland and Caroline Eleanor Ireland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Appalachian Mountain Club, C/O Little Lyford Lodge and Cabins, 1 0 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129.

