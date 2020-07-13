Visit the Ogunquit Museum of American Art

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 543 Shore Road, Ogunquit, $12, $10 seniors & students. free for 12 and under. ogunquitmuseum.org

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art has opened its doors, and there are several exhibits worth viewing. Among the current offerings are Emily Nelligan: “Nocture,” Andy Rosen: “After Party,” Kathleen Speranza: “Vanitas Vita” and Charles Woodbury: “Open Studio.” What the world needs now is art, sweet art. Go see some!

Virtual talk with author Karen Osborn

7 p.m. Thursday. Via Zoom (please preregister). printbookstore.com

Print: A Bookstore presents a virtual evening with writer Karen Osborn, who will be discussing her latest novel “The Music Book” with Shannon Krosgrud on Zoom. “The Music Book” is set in 1953, a time in history when orchestral groups didn’t allow women to even audition. A modern music quartet is in a pinch and decides to bring in cellist Irena, and “The Music Book” centers on her recounting her relationship with the composer who left her a sonata in his will. Ultimately, it’s a tale about the power of music.

‘Take Me Back to the Ball Game’

Anytime. Biddeford City Theater Annex, 205 Main St., Biddeford. On Facebook.

Biddeford Mills Museum remains closed, but should get a Gold Glove for its idea to use some window space down the block at Biddeford City Theater. Take a four-pitch walk down memory lane and go view the “Take Me Back to the Ball Game” exhibit. You’ll see several crackerjack trophies, team photos, balls and other memorabilia from decades of local Little League and softball games that will leave you happy you were caught looking.

Tate House Museum Inside/Out Tours

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through July 31. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $12, $10 seniors and students, $5 for 12 and under. tatehouse.org

You still can’t go inside, but there’s plenty to see outside at the Tate House Museum, where you can take in its historic architecture and gardens in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood. Face covering and social distancing will be required, and you’ll need to reserve your spot 24 hours in advance by calling 207-774-6177 or sending an email to [email protected].

