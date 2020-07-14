GRAY — Incumbent Sandra Carder and newcomer Daniel Maguire won the two open seats on the Town Council Tuesday, with 1,107 votes and 839 votes, respectively. Incumbent Michael Bailey received 626 votes.

Of the 13 municipal budget articles, 12 passed. Article 10, which would have increased the town’s property tax limit to $361,785 was defeated

For the Gray Water District, newcomer Michael MacDonald won 773 votes to defeat incumbent Trustee Joseph Murray, who received 614 votes.

Voters approved both the SAD 15 and district adult education program budgets.

The RSU 15 board incumbents Meaghen Kenney and Anne Rowe won 1250 and 1256 votes, respectively, in an uncontested race.

Voters approved the two state referendum questions. On the first question, for the approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 1,250 residents voted for it and 536 voted against.

On the second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, 1,382 voted to approve it and 414 voted against it.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary race, Gray voters went for Sara Gideon, with 595 votes, over Betsy Sweet with 160 and Bre Kidman with 51.

In the U.S. Senate Republican primary race, incumbent Susan Collins won 531 votes and Amy Colter, who declared herself as a write-in candidate in April, got one vote.

