BIDDEFORD – Ms. Lisa Ann Vigneault, 53, of Biddeford, passed away June 30, 2020 following an extended illness. Ms. Vigneault was born Sept. 11, 1966 in Biddeford to John-Paul Vigneault and Carmen Boutin Vigneault. Ms. Vigneault was loyal to her loved ones and an exceptional secret keeper. Her love of Nascar brought her life joy. She loved her emojis and collecting them. Her pure kidlike love will be missed in all the hearts of anyone who has ever met her. Lisa is always described as being kind hearted and pure. We are thankful for her love and care for her dad at the end of his life. At the end of her life she wanted to hold on to watch her grandkids grow. She was a special person and mom. She will be deeply missed.Ms. Vigneault was preceded in death by her father John-Paul Joseph Vigneault. Ms. Vigneault is survived by her children Tasha Vigneault of Biddeford, Rebecca Anne Robbins of Freedom, Kayla Marie Milbury of Freedom, Rachel Thornton Milbury of Biddeford, John Paul Carson of Maine; mother Carmen Boutin Vigneault of Biddeford; sister Diane Vigneault of Biddeford; eight grandchildren; and two nieces. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous