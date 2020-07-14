BIDDEFORD – Haroldine Trafford, 91, of Hill Street, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born November 5, 1928, the daughter of Ray and Ella Washburn Whitehead. She attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. Haroldine went on to graduated from Webber Hospital Nursing school. She traveled to work in Colorado and California, returning to Maine in 1987. She enjoyed playing Bingo at the American Legion in Old Orchard Beach, The Elks in Saco. She is survived by a son, Mark Anthony Trafford and his wife Sandra Desmond of Saco, a daughter, Jo Ann Saxby of Doyletown, Pa., two sisters Shirley Noble and Ethel Michaud, both of Saco, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private Family services will be held. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

