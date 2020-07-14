YARMOUTH – Helen E. Roberge, 96, lifelong resident of Yarmouth, passed away on July 9, 2020, peacefully, at Ledgeview Assisted Living in Cumberland Foreside. She was born in Yarmouth, one of 15 children, a daughter of Lawrence E. and Margaret (Doiron) DeRoche. She attended Yarmouth schools. She and her late husband owned and operated Helen and Bob’s Restaurant in Naples. She also worked at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth for several years and later at Pineland Restaurant in Falmouth. They later owned Macs Convenience Store, formerly in Windham. Eventually she settled into the role of grandmother and auntie.She enjoyed country music, particularly Travis Tritt. She was particularly fond of the Falmouth Police Deptment, where her late son was a police officer for 30 years. The Falmouth Police continued to maintain a special relationship with her over the years. One of the highlights of her life was a trip to England and Ireland with her sister-in-law, Lucy DeRoche and niece, Tammy DeRoche, to visit her son, Edward and his wife, Diane. She loved visits from family and friends. Helen, along with her husband, Robert, and sister, Mary, presided over many family visits at their house in Yarmouth for decades. She was also a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth for her entire life.She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert P. Roberge, in 1999; a son, Edward F. Roberge in 2005; daughter in-law and Larry’s first wife, June M. Roberge in 1999 and all 14 of her siblings.She is survived by a son, Larry Roberge and his wife Darlene of Zephyrhills, Fla.; granddaughters, Heather Gordon and her husband Dr. Marc Gordon of Cumberland, Jessica Schellenberg and her husband Gary of Nampa, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Liam Gordon, Zoe Gordon and Aoife Gordon; stepgrandchildren, Jessica Reynolds, Mathiew Sumner; great-stepgranddaughter, Harlee Ward; sisters-in-law, Lucy DeRoche and Judy DeRoche and several nieces and nephews.Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. Helen’s family would like acknowledge and thank the owners and staff at Ledgeview Assisted Living for their exceptional care.Please visit lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Helen’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parish of the Holy Eucharist,266 Foreside RoadFalmouth, ME 04105.

