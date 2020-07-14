DOVER-FOXCROFT – Nancy Elizabeth Driscoll, M.D., died July 10, 2020 at her home, after living courageously with breast cancer for five years. Her sister Sue was by her side. Nancy chose to remain at her home on Sebec Lake and she was supported in her decision and cared for by her sister, two dear friends and the excellent services of Beacon Hospice.Nancy was born January 9, 1957, in Bristol Conn., to Dr. Arthur J. Driscoll Jr. and Lucy Peckham Driscoll. She attended Tufts University and earned her medical degree from University of Navarra in Pamplona Spain. She established a private Ob/Gyn practice in Chicago and then returned to the Northeast to work at Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft. She quit her hospital work to study acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine and offered those services in Dover and the local area. She was a remarkable healer and a tireless educator, sharing her knowledge widely. She used her skills and expertise in alternative medicine to treat the side effects of her own cancer treatments and to extend and enhance the quality of her life. She was predeceased by her parents.Nancy loved travel and study. While attending medical school, she began her cultivation of the internal arts. She practiced sitting meditation and energy work, Qigong and Tai Chi Chuan. She studied Tibetan Buddhism, Chinese philosophy and was a student of those languages as well as Japanese. A recent and most memorable adventure was a three-week trip with her sister and niece to visit and travel with her nephew in Japan. Even more recently she was able to fly south in February of this year to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of her friend John in Alabama. In the last months of her life she participated in a Zoom class on the Yi Jing (Book of Change) hosted by her teacher Chris Kiely. It gave her great pleasure to join this group of like-minded folks. Nancy is survived by her sisters: Sue Driscoll, Bristol, Vt.; Jane Driscoll (Jack Hale), Hartford Conn.; Anne Peterson, Summerville, S.C.; Lucy LaRocca (David), Madison, Conn., and Kathy Martel (Steve), Standish, Maine. Also surviving are her brothers Jack Sanjay Driscoll (Sharda), Kerala, India and Tom Driscoll (Lyresa Pleskovitch), Mountain View, Calif. She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews: Kathy Driscoll Ferreira, Gordon Hale, Gregory Hale, Amy LaRocca, Karen LaRocca, Sylvia Sword, Kevin Sword, Nate Martel and Andy Martel. She leaves behind her special friends, Andrea Thurlow, Katharine Bates and John Bozin. She was heartbroken to give up her beloved Airedale, Shakespeare, who has been rehomed with a loving new family.Nancy’s family and friends will plan a memorial service next summer, when it is safe to gather and celebrate.If so moved, please donate to a local hospice, or a social justice cause of your choice.

