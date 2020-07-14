James C. Kerney 1936 – 2020 PORTLAND – James C. Kerney, a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, neighbor, and community member, has departed earthly moorings to be an eternal beacon for all of us who had the privilege of knowing and being loved by him. Jim, with his wife, Emmy, of more than six decades, had many homes over the years, including, among others, Cape Elizabeth, Topsham and South Freeport, Pittsford Vt., and Tuxedo Park, N.Y. – and then while afloat on their beloved Navicula, GremGram and Blue Moon. Jim was born and grew up in the greater Princeton and Bay Head areas in New Jersey among a huge clan of Kerneys. Gramps will always be in the thoughts of and inspiring Elizabeth “Biz” Zuehlke and her husband Bill, James Kerney II and wife Casha, and John A. Kerney and wife Marily. And, then there is their mutual adoration society – Jimmy and Emmy’s six grandchildren who have given them so much joy – Andrew and Emily Zuehlke, and Alex, Jack, Kristin and Sara Kerney – and now a collection of “grand spouses, partners and mates”. Having Jim as a father and grandfather made us all the luckiest kids in the world. He was also the big brother to six siblings and a great cousin and uncle to the extended Kerney family. Perhaps more than anything else, Jim Kerney enjoyed helping others. Whether tackling a family or neighborhood project, doing something for the community – any community, or guiding others in discovering the fun of gardening, carpentry, skiing or sailing, Jim set a wonderful example of selflessness for us all. Now Jim can join Emmy again for endless gardening and walks, chasing down kids and grandkids, cruising on one of their boats, sledding, projects, and volunteering. When circumstances allow, family and friends will come together to celebrate Jimmy and Emmy Kerney’s life together. It will be on the Maine coast that they loved so much, and will certainly involve ice cream, good refreshments and wonderful memories. And until we can be together, think of the awesome times that so many of us were so fortunate to have with Jim and Emmy. Get out on the water, take a walk, pull some weeds, make a toast, or just smile in their honor. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Dad spent his last six months in care facilities and knew full well how dedicated, hard working and caring these amazing professionals are – even in these most challenging of times. Being cared for didn’t come easily to dad – he preferred to be the caregiver to others – but hopefully the hundreds of professionals who were so thoughtful and wonderful to him know how much dad and we appreciated their efforts. In lieu of donations, please write a note of appreciation or make a gift to a local caregiver or assisted living resident

