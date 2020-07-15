WINDHAM — The Planning Board gave final approval Monday for two large developments in South Windham.

Veery Estates, formerly known as River Road Condominiums, is a 6-acre subdivision of 14 single-family dwellings between Route 202 and Gambo Road.

The Depot Street Subdivision will include 31 units in two 12-unit apartment buildings and one three-story, seven-unit building on about 2 acres of land. The development is located in the South Windham Growth Area. Both projects were designed by DM Roma Consulting Engineers of Windham.

Related Apartment complex proposed for South Windham

Plans for the projects were first submitted in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but are now set to begin construction.

The Planning Board Monday also voted not to recommend adopting an amendment to the Land Use Ordinance that would apply impact fees on new residential and commercial developments. The impact fees would apply to the construction and renovations of the Public Safety Building, town offices and Community Center, as well as capital expenditures for the Fire and Rescue Department.

“I’d rather see the whole town paying for services that the whole community is going to use,” Chairman Keith Elder said.

The board also voted down recommending an amendment to the Growth Management Ordinance that would cap the number of development permits issued per year. The ordinance proposes a limit of 100 permits per year with nine issued per month. In a memo to the Planning Board, Planning Director Amanda Lessard said that 83 of those permits would be for single-family units, 14 for two-family units and three for multi-family structures. Senior and retirement housing would be exempt from the ordinance.

“It seems like this is not a perfect way to curb (growth),” Haden Brooks said Monday night.

“Impact fees and growth management are tools that the Planning Board have been talking about for over a year to manage growth … the Growth Management Ordinance is another way to limit or direct growth in a way that may be more manageable for the town for keeping up with more services,” Lessard said.

The Planning Board’s votes on the amendments are only recommendations to the Town Council, which will hold a public hearing and vote on the ordinances July 28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: