SCARBOROUGH — Cell service is an ongoing concern for residents in Scarborough, and the communications tower installed at the new Public Safety Building has space for up to five wireless carriers that could improve service.

Although the capacity is there, no leases have yet materialized, Town Manager Tom Hall said in an email. However, the town has a broker soliciting deals.

The town’s ordinance requires a co-location of wireless and cell providers, he said, and the new Public Safety Building was constructed to accommodate a tower.

“Our local ordinance requires ‘co-location’ of providers on existing towers so as to limit the number of towers we have in the community so it made sense to build the new tower with this capability,” Hall said. “In addition, we see this as an opportunity to generate revenue for the town.”

Hall said that since he started working in Scarborough, cell service has been an issue for residents.

“I’m a little surprised that we hadn’t secured leases already,” he said. “The ordinance I referenced is pretty fairly stringent. There aren’t many locations, so my expectation was this would be a fairly valuable location. So I can’t explain why we haven’t had interest so far, but we’re still looking.”

Departments began occupying the new Public Safety Building, which is adjacent to Town Hall at 275 US Route 1, in April and May of 2020.

