SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough High School welcomed Jacob Brown as the new assistant principal on July 2, after the Board of Education unanimously approved him for the role.

With 10 years of experience at Scarborough schools, Brown said that he feels comfortable and familiar with the culture and environment of Scarborough High School, knowing many of the students from his time as a social studies teacher at the middle school.

His start at Scarborough began when he took on the position of assistant hockey coach, Brown said. For the last three years, Brown has been the head coach of the high school varsity team and was the athletic and activities director at Scarborough Middle School.

Brown said that he attended St. Joseph’s College as an undergraduatend took an internship position at Scarborough High School during the last school year while completing a master’s degree and continuing to teach social studies. His time spent with Principal Susan Ketch gave him a love of administration work.

“I learned how important it is as assistant principal and how to support and connect with students,” he said. “It’s really important to be flexible. I learned the culture here — the staff is supportive of the students. The kids were great to work with. Sue was great to work with, and getting to work with her and seeing the operations, I really felt comfortable applying for (assistant principal). I thought I understood the culture and operations.”

Over the past 10 years, Brown has worn many different hats, he said.

“I think it’s been a pretty interesting journey, just starting as a coach,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good mentors and good leaders who have helped me start and grow. It’s a great school district to work in. It’s home to me for a lot of reasons.”

Superintendent Sanford Prince highlighted Brown’s leadership roles, which he said were good preparation for his new duties as an assistant principal.

“At Scarborough Middle School, Jake has been a seventh-grade social studies teacher, director of athletics and activities and student support lead teacher,” he said. “Jake has served in several leadership roles during his 10 years in Scarborough Public Schools which has prepared him for his new position. He is also the boys varsity ice hockey head coach for Scarborough High School, where he was honored as the Class A South Coach of the Year in 2019. We are very excited for Jake to assume the leadership role at Scarborough High School.”

Ketch said in an email that Scarborough High School is looking forward to working with Brown.

“We are very excited to have Jake join the building leadership team at the high school,” she said. “While Jake will be new to this role, he certainly is a familiar educator here in Scarborough.”

A letter sent out to families and staff during the week of June 29 said Brown will be managing the ninth- and eleventh-grade classes and working with 504 case managers and administrative annual meetings.

Brown’s greatest strengths include his ability to connect with students and staff, offering collaborative and inclusive opportunities, he said.

“Really, I think the role of an assistant principal is to support the staff and the students, making sure they feel welcome and have what they need,” he said.

Much of the upcoming school year is surrounded in uncertainty at the moment, with many people wondering if students will be able to get back in the building after having been out of the facility since March, but Brown said that he’s ready to work with administration this summer on scheduling and planning.

“Right now, we’re really trying to prepare for the fall and we’re listening to what the students experienced in the spring and what our community felt, so I think we’re taking all of that info into our work,” he said.

Brown said he understands students’ frustration at not being able to be with their classmates.

“I think this COVID-19 environment has changed the perspective, but I’m hopeful to be back in the building and see students in the class,” he said. “No matter the decision, I want students to feel comfortable and prepared.”

Student involvement and engagement is one of Scarborough schools’ biggest strengths, and Brown’s favorite part of working in the district is the student body, he said.

“We have really great kids here,” he said. “They’re high-achieving, like to be a part of the environment. They’re really engaged. I think we have a strong staff, and our parents are supportive. I think they trust the schools. It’s been a great community. It’s become home to me.”

