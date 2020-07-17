Sponsor a Lamb

In 2019, a young ram was donated to Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village to supplement its aging flock. This addition took on mega proportions. As it turns out, this male was not properly neutered and he impregnated 20 Shaker Village ewes.

Complications ensued, which resulted in associated substantial costs. In 2020 alone, the Shakers’ veterinarian bills have totaled more than $3,000 and expenses continue to climb. For example, costs for grain and feed are projected to exceed a whopping $9,000. To offset these unanticipated costs, the Shakers invite you to consider “adopting” one of their lambs into your family.

The Sponsor a Lamb program is an opportunity for you to support Shaker Village. Your one-time donation of $200 provides the support the animal needs for an entire year. Contributions also help improve the Shaker’s hayfields and restore their pastureland. Each donor will receive a handmade tote created from the grain bags that feed the sheep, an 8-by-12-inch photograph of your lamb and a certificate of your sponsorship.

If you choose to sponsor for a friend or relative be sure to provide their name and mailing address. Payment can be made online by selecting your lamb at maineshakers.com/product-category/lamb or by addressing a check payable to “The Shaker Society” along with a letter mailed to: Attn: Sheep, The Shaker Society, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

Guided farm tours

Cultivate an educational farm experience during Pineland’s new small-group farm tours from 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 22 and 29. During a walking tour guests will learn about their dairy operation, take a tour of their family farmyard and visit their flock of laying hens.

Groups will be safely led by a farmyard educator. For the health and well-being of staff and visitors alike, group sizes will be limited and social distancing will be upheld. When distances cannot be maintained, guests will be asked to wear a mask, if they are able.

The fee for the tour is $6 per person and pre-registration is required. Go to shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events to sign up. Guests will meet at the Smokehouse down on the Valley Farm, accessed by Farm View Drive off of Morse Road. Call the Education Department at 650-3031 with any questions you may have.

