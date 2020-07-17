Barbara Anne Raymond 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Barbara Anne Raymond, 84, on Monday, July 13, 2020, slipped peacefully from this world into the next with family by her side. She was born on Oct. 16, 1935, in Brunswick, and raised by her grandparents Maisie and Lester Wheeler in Brunswick. Barbara graduated from the Maine Medical School of Nursing in 1956. On July 13, 1957, Barbara was married to David R. Raymond. The couple traveled throughout New England while David served in the United States Coast Guard, living in many coastal communities in Maine to Rhode Island always returning home to Brunswick. Working as a RN, her reputation often proceeded her, and she was sought after wherever they lived. Barbara later returned to school receiving a Bachelor degree in Health Education and worked for the State of Maine in Epidemiology. A dedicated mother and grandmother, Barbara served as a Girl Scout leader, an assistant Cub Scout leader and camp nurse at Camp William Hinds Boy Scout Camp. Barbara has been described by a friend as a friend, mentor and just overall good soul. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David R. Raymond of Brunswick; a daughter, Mary Wilkins and her husband Lloyd, a son, Jeff Raymond; grandsons, Brandon and Christopher Wilkins, granddaughter Alima Raymond; and great-grandson Hunter Labbe. If you know where she lived, you’ll find us there Sunday afternoon, in the backyard between 2 and 5 p.m., with masks on if you wish to swing by. Park on Oakland Street. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

