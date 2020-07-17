Joseph Martin Fisher 1978 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Joseph Martin Fisher, 41, died July 13, 2020, from injuries sustained in a horrific roadside accident on July 3, 2020. Joey is predeceased by his mother, Ann Marie Bivona Fisher of Bath, his father, James William Fisher of Bath, his brother, James William Fisher II of Bath and his maternal grandmother, Jean C. Bivona of Bath. He graduated from Morse High School class of 1997. He was married to the “Love Of His Life”, Misty Fifield Fisher and they were proud parents of Shiloh, Giorgia and Joseph Fisher. For the last several years he had been a commercial fisherman out of Gloucester, Mass., on the Grace Marie. Joey was a “Super Avid” hunter and fisherman. Joey loved to play his guitar and sing with family and friends especially his “best friends”, Danny and Blaine Wallace. We ask that you join us in celebrating his life with family and friends Saturday July 18, at 2 p.m., at 282 Montsweag Road, Woolwich, Maine. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of donations please contact First Federal Loan and Savings of Bath, Maine.

