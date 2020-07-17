Lindell Wayne Walton Sr. 1944 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Lindell Wayne Walton Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. God saw him getting tired, a cure not to be, so he put his arms around him and whispered come to me. And when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, we couldn’t wish you back to suffer that again. A golden heart stop beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. He was born in Caribou, Maine on March 9, 1944, a son of the late James and Hazel (King) Walton Sr. After graduating high school in Caribou, Maine he served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He was a beloved father and pup pup to his four children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was self-employed for many years as a carpenter, building numerous homes from Aroostook County to Virginia. He will always be remembered for his craftsmanship, building custom kitchen cabinets. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening, and always strived to be the best in each. He loved to spend time with his family and his numerous friends in Phippsburg. He will be missed for his stories, jokes and quick wit. He is survived by his children, three daughters and one son, Michelle Boucher and her husband Carl of Gorham, JayLynn Sheldon and Husband Chip, Judy Mazerolle and husband Marc and Linny Walton all of Caribou; five grandchildren Michael Boucher and wife Taylor of Buxton, Courtney Miller and husband Jeremy of Elkhorn, Neb., Ricky Sheldon of Scarborough, Seth and Ava Phair of Caribou and one great-grandson Rowan Boucher of Buxton; five sisters, Doris Carroll and Myrtle Spencer of Bangor, Maine, Pauline Conley of Glenburn, Maine, Judy Hanst and husband Ken of Waynesboro, Va., Lydia Dieckman and husband Douglas of Houlton, Maine and four brothers Elery Walton of Westfield, Maine, Maynard Walton of Orrington, Maine, Ronald Walton of Powhaten, Va. and Cecil Walton and wife Lois of Caribou, Maine. He was predeceased by one brother, James Walton. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday August 1 at 2 p.m., at the Linden Tree Meeting House in Phippsburg. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous