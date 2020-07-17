Gallery 302 welcomes new artist

The Gallery 302 artists’ co-operative, located at 112 Main St., welcomes prizewinning Maine painter Harriet Libby to its group of artists. Libby primarily paints realistic landscapes in oil on canvas and her work has been displayed in galleries, community centers, restaurants and libraries in Maine and Connecticut. She grew up in northern Maine and is inspired by the region’s natural beauty, which can be seen in the beautiful “big-sky works” she paints en plein air (on-location) as well as in her home studio. Gallery 302 is now open and following Maine CDC guidelines. Patrons are required to wear masks while visiting the gallery. For more information go to gallery302.com, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or call 647-2787.

Education facility proposed

NFI North, a nonprofit organization that operates the residential facility for young people at risk on Wayside Avenue, now hopes to open an educational facility for its clients in the former Community H.E.L.P. building on Nulty Street. NFI North offers a wide range of programs to help individuals with various needs achieve personal goals, make positive changes in their lives and contribute to the community. The project was proposed at the Planning Board meeting last week and was deemed “acceptable” by the board members. Further deliberations are scheduled for the meeting on July 21.

Loon count

The 37th annual Maine Audubon loon count is Saturday, July 18. Dedicated volunteers count loons from a boat on a lake or from the shore and send in their data via an online portal. For more information about Maine loons and to learn how to get involved with the loon count go to maineaudubon.org/loons.

