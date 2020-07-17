WATERBORO – Susan E. Bradley, 50, beloved wife, mother, and daughter, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020.

Susan was born in Rhinebeck, NY on May 14, 1970, the daughter of Dorothy (Harvey) Miller. She met her future husband, Joseph Bradley, while living in Rhinebeck and they later moved to Maine to start their new life together. Susan received her Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Being a mother was Susan’s greatest joy, first to her practice babies Jenna and Erin, and then to her two children, Olivia and Owen. She was very involved in her children’s lives, volunteering in the classroom, sending care packages to college, and always being a sounding board for everything that life threw at them. She was always their Mama Bear.

Susan was generous and fiercely loyal toward her friends and family. She had a soft spot for older people, and anyone in need. She would go out of her way to befriend and care for those in need of kindness. She especially showed her love through food – whether by providing home cooked meals for a friend struggling with cancer, or handing out leftovers to homeless people on the street. When she fed you a meal, you knew you were welcomed into her home.

Susan was incredibly artistic. Her first love was stained glass, which she created in her home. She also loved to draw, paint, fold paper stars, quilt, and create jewelry. Everyone she loved has something she made with her hands to treasure forever.

In short, Susan was bold and fearless, devoted and funny, and above all, so full of love to give to those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Susan is lovingly survived by her husband, Joseph Bradley, and her two children, Olivia and Owen; her mother, Dorothy Miller; her brother, Mark Miller, and his wife Michelle; many nieces and nephews; and her dearest friend, Cary.

A private family service will be held. When it is safe to gather again, we will have a celebration of Susan’s life.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or:

the Huntington’s Disease

Society of America

505 Eighth Ave.

Suite 902

New York, NY 10018

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous