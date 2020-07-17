SCARBOROUGH – Kenneth Alan Caprio, 75, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a courageous fight against Glioblastoma brain tumor. Ken was born in Newark, N.J. the only son of Eleanor (Garrabrant) and Dr. Foscolo Caprio on March 18, 1945. Ken attended Columbia High School and Bloomfield College in New Jersey. He then graduated from Ricker College in Houlton, Maine in 1969.After graduation Ken held many positions as a purchasing agent in the paper mill construction field and for projects for Bath Iron Works. Ken finished his working career in customer service at LL Bean.Upon retirement, Ken found his dream calling as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Casco Bay Flotilla 013-02-01. For 17 years he served in four staff officer positions including Flotilla Commander, conducted vessel exams, was an ATON Verifier, presented boating safety to school children, and stood Gate Watch at the South Portland Coast Guard base. Ken received numerous awards including his most coveted, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Achievement Medal for Superior Performance of Duties.Ken was a great friend, willing listener, and in helping others found pleasure. Although Ken and Sharon were unable to have children of their own, Ken found great joy being a father figure to so many. Ken’s love of Corvettes and Nascar was shared with his wife, Sharon, and his Godson, Elias, who attended car shows with his Uncle Ken. Ken followed the New York Yankees, and the Portland Sea Dogs and was often seen wearing a NY Yankees ball cap and a Sea Dogs t-shirt. Ken was a huge supporter of the military and its history, along with that of planes, trains, and ships. Ken enjoyed his trips to Disney World with Sharon, where he was the “the biggest kid there”.Ken is predeceased by his parents, and his special aunt Nannette Garrabrant. Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Shockley Caprio; his in-laws Barbara Shockley, Carol and Dave Simmons and daughter, Samantha; Jeff and Muffy Shockley and son and wife Gunner and Liz Loiko and their son Trigg; a special “adopted family”, Mary and Dick Barnes, Jason, Karen, Solstice and Elias Barnes; Rachel, Drew, and Fiona Chandler; Kayte, Michael, Zoey, and Harper Waters; and Jake, Nicole, and Nathaniel Barnes.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gosnell for their compassionate and tender care for Ken during his final days. A very special thank you to Sam Gagnon, P.A. for his warmth, compassion, care, and comfort to Ken and to Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, M.D. for guiding Ken through his care always focused on his quality of life. A very personal thank you to Jason Barnes, OTR for his loving help with Ken’s care at home. We are grateful to all our neighbors and Coast Guard members for their wonderful support. Due to Covid 19, a private family burial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, ME. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:

Chief Petty Officer Association USCG ? Northern New England Chapter EIN 37-1591549 President ? MSTC Alexander Shunda CG Sector Northern New England 259 High St.South Portland, ME 04106 or: Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous