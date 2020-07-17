FREEPORT – Lorraine Jorgensen, 73, of Freeport, passed away on July 9, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease.Lorraine was born in New York, N.Y. to parents Roy and Louise (Megna) Jorgensen. She moved to Maine in 1975 but often spoke fondly of her memories and upbringing in New York. She lived in the Ogunquit/York area prior to moving to Portland in 1984 and then to Freeport in her later years with her longtime partner Dan O’Leary, who died in March 2019. She worked in real estate and then in food sales where her outgoing personality and disposition helped her succeed.Lorraine had a great sense of humor and a wholehearted laugh. She had an amazing memory for stories, history and great meals. She adored animals, particularly the many dogs she treasured over the years. She often enjoyed appreciating the Maine seascape usually with at least one dog in tow.Lorraine is survived by her son James Tambini and daughter Susan (Tambini) Rosenwinkel. She leaves behind her son-in-law Michael O’Connell, son-in-law Paul Rosenwinkel; and grandchildren Emma (Rosenwinkel) Rose, Daniel, and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Megna and her sister Loretta (Jorgensen) Kane.Services will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified of details regarding any service please contact [email protected] condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. The family welcomes donations be made as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers to: Midcoast Humane Animal Shelter http://www.midcoast.org or:The Kidney Project http://www.pharm.ucsf.edu/kidney

