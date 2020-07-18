WINDHAM – Maryann B. Henick, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on Dec. 31, 1934 in Bethlehem, Pa. to Hugh and Helen “Nelly” Gallagher.Maryann was a 1952 graduate of Liberty High School in Pennsylvania. She continued her studies at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in which she received her Certificate of Nursing in 1956. She married James J. Henick in 1957 at St. Anne’s Church, Pennsylvanis. Maryann worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals, ending her career at Maine Medical Center, working well into her 70s with the spunk and energy of a 20 year old.Maryann was predeceased by her loving husband, James J. Henick; and youngest daughter, MaryKatheryn A. Crabtree.She is survived by her doting children, Dr. James H. Henick and his wife Mary Harkins, Paul Henick and his longtime companion Kim Harris, Bridget Weisser and her husband Michael, Matthew Henick, and son-in-law, Raymond Crabtree. Maryann is also survived by her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, James, Daniel, Bernadette, Eva, Janine, Paul, Mariah, Dylan, Kevin, Emily, Eric, Nathaniel, Nicole, Miles, Eleanora and Charlotte. Her grandchildren loved going to their “nana’s” house as it was filled with microwave popcorn, CocaCola and cable TV. She remains an important figure in their lives as she taught them how to follow their passions and enjoy life.In addition, she is survived by Shirley Shunk, a life long best friend who became more of a sister after meeting in third grade. They graduated high school together, attended nursing school together, worked in the same hospital and even received their engagement rings on the same day. Their close friendship continues to this day.The family of MaryAnn B. Henick thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.Family, friends and others whose lives Maryann touched are invited to the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, from 7:30 am- 8:30 am, on Monday, July 20, 2020, to reminisce. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home will emediately follow. A 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME. In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be given to:Westbrook Animal Refuge League P.O. Box 336 Westbrook, ME 04098

