ALFRED – Jessie P. Allen, 94, a beloved neighbor and longtime resident of Alfred, died peacefully at The Gorham House on July 13, 2020.

Jessie was married to Clifford Harvey Allen on July 18, 1945, just after the World War II. They settled in Alfred where they raised three children.

Jessie worked outside the home and was well known at Maude Roberts Counter and at Leedy’s Restaurant; usually on the morning shifts. Together, Jessie and Kippy enjoyed going to the American Legion for bean suppers and card parties.

