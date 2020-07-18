WELLS – Richard D. Routhier passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 65, with his wife by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Debra (Ayotte) Routhier, to whom he was married for 39 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Justin (Jennifer) and Giselle; siblings, Ronald and Claudette King; mother, Estelle; and two grandchildren, Kai and Leo. He was predeceased by his father, Gerard.

Richard was born in Central Falls, RI in 1955. He was a loving and kind man who enjoyed jogging, playing basketball, and working in the yard. He volunteered with the Great Works Land Trust and was active in his residential community. He was part of a large French-Canadian extended family, from whom he acquired his love of golf, cribbage, and laughter. Richard took great pleasure in playing with his grandchildren, spending time with his kids, and making his family laugh. His children and grandchildren were the absolute joys of his life.

He and his wife moved to Maine in 2012 and spent eight wonderful years together in their dream home by the sea. He will be missed most dearly by his family and friends.

Due to the precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard’s memorial service will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Richard Routhier may be made in support of the Cusack Laboratory at

Massachusetts General Hospital

c/o Development Office

Attn: Tyrone Latin

125 Nashua St. Suite 540

Boston, MA 02114

Donors should make checks payable to “Mass General?Cusack Laboratory Fund” and include the name Richard Routhier on the memo line

