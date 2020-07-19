SCARBOROUGH – David Edward Brezler II passed and went home to be with his Lord on July 10, 2020. His wife, Tammy and daughter, Dana were at his side. David was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on Nov. 10, 1952. David proudly served in the Navy, in the Mediterranean during the Viet Nam War.

David was a train enthusiast, an interest he shared with his mom. He could often be seen sporting an engineer’s hat.

Although a humble and quiet man, David enjoyed talking about his faith in Jesus, politics, and anything trains. Once you got him started you would have an entertaining conversation for hours. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. David accomplished many dreams and blessed the lives of those around him. He unconditionally loved in all relationships. If you knew David, you were blessed.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 26 at Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland, from 1 to 4 p.m.(service at 2 p.m.) It will be officiated by Pastor Jim Pearson.

For a complete obituary, to sign David’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Nevada Northern Railway Museum in Ely, Nev.

