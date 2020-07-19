SACO – Jeannette M. Graffam, 85, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Evergreen Manor in Saco with her daughters by her side.

She was born on May 8, 1935 to Carise and Annie Cote in Conner. When Jeannette was in elementary school, the family moved to Biddeford.

She graduated from St. Andre’s High School in Biddeford and began working at Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk.

In 1958, she met her future husband Carl. They corresponded all throughout his Army service. They were married on Aug. 4, 1962 once Carl’s service was complete. Soon after, they were blessed with two wonderful daughters. After becoming a mom, she became a homemaker raising her children until they became school age. She then worked for FMI, Lyn-Flex, Shape, Inc., Lunder Shoe and Hilltop Hotel. Most of all, Jeannette loved being a home-maker and taking care of her family.

She had a green thumb with house plants and at one time had over 20 plants. She enjoyed baking treats especially for Christmas. Her hobbies also included sewing, gardening and going to yard sales. She loved angels and had a Christmas tree for many years with only angel ornaments as well as angel statues in her gardens.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith and a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish. She missed attending mass once she moved to her residence at Evergreen Manor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, on March 22, 2019; as well as two sisters, Mildred Hebert and Kathleen Bragg.

She is survived by two daughters, Celeste Giroux and her husband Tom, Monica Turcotte and her husband Greg; five grandchildren, Brittany, Cheryl, Michelle, Andrew and Lindsay; and one great-grandson, Landon Thomas Gomes. She is also survived by siblings, Gilbert Cote and his wife Flo, Myrtle Lefebvre and her husband Andre; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Most Holy Trinity Church. A Graveside Service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Jeannette’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

