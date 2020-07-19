PORTLAND – Daphne Gallant Sprague, 67, Maine Disability Rights Advocate, died of complications from sepsis on July 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. Her loving family, husband, David T. Sprague and son, Ethan R. Sprague were at her side.

Daphne Steele Gallant was born Dec. 13, 1952 in Waterville to Thomas and Dolores Gallant. Raised in Dover-Foxcroft, Daphne was the second of five children. She was known locally as an active member of student clubs, an honors student, an aggressive skier and a tough sports competitor. She was a gifted pianist and was hired at the age of 15 to be the organist for the Baptist Church. She was chosen to attend All State Music Festival in her freshman year at Foxcroft Academy. As a junior, Daphne attended Northfield School in Northfield, Mass.

In August 1970 Daphne was seriously injured in a car accident that left her a quadriplegic. She spent a year in hospitals and rehabilitation before returning home where she quickly caught up on her education and graduated with honors in 1971 from Foxcroft Academy. Heartbroken over her inability to continue her first love of piano and confined to a wheelchair, Daphne turned to political involvement with local issues. She was one of the first 18 year olds to vote in Maine, was Treasurer of the Young Democrats, and was a delegate to the Maine State Democratic Convention.

Daphne quickly came to realize that as a disabled individual she did not have access to many opportunities available to others because of physical barriers, prevailing lack of acceptance, and lack of understanding of disabilities. She was determined to change this and to be seen as more than “the girl in the wheelchair.” With the support of her family and the University, Daphne became the first quadriplegic student to live on campus at the University of Maine, Orono. Graduating from UMO in 1976, she became a powerful voice for inclusion of the disabled. Upon graduation she was hired as UMO’s Coordinator of Disabled Students Program as well as an advisor to the University on campus physical disability issues. In conjunction with the Onward Program Daphne was an organizer of Maine Day, raising money for disability needs. She also provided personal counseling and tutoring for students at UMO. Today the University embraces over 1000 students with disabilities.

While a student at UMO Daphne met the love of her life and soulmate, David T. Sprague. They were married on Aug. 4, 1973 in Dover-Foxcroft and moved to North Yarmouth. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s Daphne continued her disability rights advocacy giving lectures and workshops, working in Augusta for the State of Maine and serving in numerous advisory roles including the Governor’s Task Force on Long Term Care for Adults, the 1980 Ad Hoc Committee on the Physically Disabled, the Governor’s Committee on the Employment of the Handicapped, and the [email protected] panel. Daphne was a coordinator with Alpha One, which empowers individuals with disabilities to achieve their goals for independence. Alpha One has served as a model across the nation for disability access and inclusion. Through her exceptional speaking ability and determination to move the conversation forward she was able to connect deeply with others, talk honestly about her experiences as a physically disabled person, and expand the opportunities for all the disabled people of Maine.

For the past 23 years Daphne was a beloved team member at Greeley School MSAD 51. Employed as an Educational Technician for math and literacy, Daphne also oversaw and ran the popular student newspaper after school activity and she tutored privately. She often said she needed to have a purpose of value and working with her students brought great joy and meaning to her life.

Well known in the community, Daphne was always very grateful for the support she and her family received. After a fire destroyed their home, the local and spiritual area communities rallied around the Spragues in a manner Daphne described as, “unique to Maine and showed how we all need the caring and kindness of a neighbor.” Daphne embraced many hobbies, including local travel, Words with Friends, gardening, cooking, the study of Eastern philosophies, and alternative healing. She taught herself to play the dulcimer. Her family and many friends will always remember her love of fun and sense of humor. She embraced inclusion in all forms and her home was open to all. The devotion between her and her husband David was inspirational and lifelong, and her favorite times were those spent with David and son Ethan. Daphne’s life exemplified her philosophy of reaching out with her heart and treating all with kindness. She will be forever missed by her family and many friends.

Daphne is survived by her beloved husband, David T. Sprague; loving son, Ethan R. Sprague; mother, Dolores S. Gallant; brothers, Steven Gallant (Joyce) and Joshua Gallant (Vanessa), sisters, Ashley Gallant and Kiki Gallant Scovel (Cal); and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a future date. Remembrances may be posted at http://www.dignitymemorial.com.

