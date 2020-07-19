FALMOUTH – Judith K. Dow, 86, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side on July 16, 2020. The daughter of Louis and Beda (Passmore) King, she was born in Portland on May 30, 1934.

Judith was an avid gardener, and loved decorating and design. She was known for her sense of fashion, even at 86 years old. She enjoyed politics, cooking, the beach, and spending time with her family. She always looked forward to her trips to Minnesota to spend time with her family who lived there. She had great strength and lived her life her way.

Judith was predeceased by her husband, Dana Dow; her grandson, Brett Christopher Jones; and her great-grandson, Gavin Daigle.

She is survived by her three daughters, Daphne Dow Avery and her husband Richard of Westbrook, Rebecca Dow Jones, and her husband Peter of Excelsior, Minn., and Julie Dow Slette and her husband Michael of Willmar Minn. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Allison, Tyler (his wife Elysia), Michael, Alex, Waverly, and Ryan; her four great-grandchildren, Chase, Blake, Addison, and Olivia and her lifelong friend from childhood, Dotty Lewis.

There will be no services.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Judith’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that you consider making a donation in Judith’s memory to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous