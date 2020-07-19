SOUTH PORTLAND – James B. Franciose, 84 of South Portland, died Friday July 17, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Patricia Franciose for 43 years.

Born on Jan. 1, 1936 in New York City, N.Y., he was a son of Pasquale and Kathleen Walsh Franciose. He moved from Providence, R.I. to the Munjoy Hill neighborhood as a boy, and lived in Greater Portland the rest of his life. James graduated from Cheverus in 1953, and from Boston College in 1958 with a B.S. in Economics. He held several jobs before joining his son’s drywall business, where he worked for many years.

Jim was a member of Riverside Golf Club for more than four decades, and was an exceptional player. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he leaves five children, Karen of Portland, Brian, Kevin, Lauran and Bridget all of South Portland, his stepchildren, Joseph McLaughlin of Brewer and Sabrina Murphy of Scarborough. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Larracey and two brothers, Joseph Franciose and Robert Franciose; as well as several grandchildren.

The family would like to thank, Karen for the love and care she has bestowed on her father for the last three years, and the healthcare team of Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Franciose family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

