PORTLAND – Betty Ann (Peterson) Harbaugh, 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 17, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Feb. 27, 1935 in Portland the daughter of Paul C. Peterson and Eulalia (Reed) Giroux.

A graduate of Great Neck High School on Long Island N.Y. She was a Member of the Delta Omega Sorority and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty was married for 35 years to her loving husband James and raised five children. She was a wonderful cook, an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. She would use her skills making quilts to donate them to charity always wanting to help others in need she was also a Cub Scout den mother.

She spent time living in New York, where she enjoyed the theater and Broadway shows. One of her favorite past times was shopping with her daughter. She also enjoyed visiting the Amish country in Pennsylvania with her husband a trip they always enjoyed together.

Betty spent time working outside of her home as a house keeper in a nursing home for 16 years she took a lot of pride in her work and enjoyed it.

You will be missed by your family and friends we love you!!

Betty is predeceased by her son, Gary A. Gay.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Harbaugh; four children, Gregory G. Gay of Portland, Gerald P. Gay of Sanford, Susan K. Utterstrom of Westbrook, and William Cuddy and his wife Cheryl of Falmouth; several grandchildren, Paul Utterstrom St Petersburg Fla., Amanda Tran, Christina Byther, Julia Leary, Angela True, Alex Cuddy, Sean O’Keefe, Craig O’Keefe; and several great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the loving care they provided to Betty and also for allowing the family to be with her.

A. graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24 in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. All CDC guidelines including but not limited to mask use and no more than 50 people per gathering will be adhered to.

To share memories of Betty or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

