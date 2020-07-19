GORHAM – Perry Rankin, 93, passed away peacefully at the Gorham House, Gorham, on July 3, 2020.

Born in 1926 in a little house in Machiasport, he and his family soon moved to South Portland where he eventually graduated from South Portland High School with honors. He won an appointment to the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, and proudly served his country during World War II as a Marine Engineer on merchant ships supplying troops in Europe. After the war he settled in the Portland area with his new wife Marie Hale of South Portland and began a career with the General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) on Forest Avenue.

Over the years their family grew to include four children. Perry was transferred to Brewer for a time in the 1960s and from there began regular visits and vacations to his beloved summer home on the ocean in Starboard in Machiasport. In 1973 he opened his car dealership, Rankin Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, in Calais, and enjoyed serving the area until his retirement in 1985. While in Calais, he served as president of the Calais Rotary Club, chairman of the Calais School Board, Calais Regional Hospital Board and was a founder of the now popular annual International Homecoming Festival.

He was predeceased by his wife Marie of 51 years and his wife Carol of 15 years. He is survived by his sister Pauline Hess of Richmond, Mo.; his four children, Stephen and wife Helen (deceased), Englewood, Fla., Connie DiBiase and husband Thomas, Windham, Bob Rankin and wife Suzy, Surry, and Pamela Sawyer and husband John, Columbia Falls; five grandchildren, Katie Duclos, Betsy Hebert, Laura Sacca, Douglas Sawyer and Allison Verhaak; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Perry loved being with his family and many friends, lived life to the fullest, rooted for the Red Sox and Patriots and never met a lobster he didn’t like. He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.

No public formal service is planned.

Donations may be made to your favorite charity

in his name

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous