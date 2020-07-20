Westbrook police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a stabbing Friday that sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Jeffrey Young, of Westbrook, with aggravated assault and felony assault, the department said in a statement Monday.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Main Street and Vallee Square around 9 p.m. Police found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound who was going in and out consciousness, and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police said they “very quickly identified the suspect” and found him less than a hour later near Main Street and Dunn Street, and took him into custody without incident.

“Officers continue to investigate this case and the motive behind it, but we can say that this was not a random attack, as the involved parties knew each other, and there is no threat to the public,” said Capt. Steve Goldberg, in a prepared statement.

