The global pandemic, along with the changing economic and social landscape, is impacting employee benefits programs in many ways. The pressure to maintain financial viability while supporting employees has never been greater. This four-part weekly series focuses on key strategic issues facing plan sponsors. HUB experts from around the country will be shedding light on some hot benefits topics ranging from cost management to compliance. Executive-level perspectives and guidance will be provided on how to recalibrate your employee benefits strategy to better meet your organization’s goals for both today and tomorrow.

WEEK 1

Maintaining Health Plan Financial Viability in the Era of COVID-19

Wednesday, July 29 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

2020 is proving to be a major turning point when it comes to maintaining the financial viability of employee health plans. We’ll explain the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on health plans, how you can fully leverage data and analytics to drive smarter decisions and strengthen your health plan’s financial viability.

WEEK 2

Creating a Successful Virtual Open Enrollment for Your Organization and Employees

Wednesday, August 5th | 11:00AM – 12:00 PM CT

Open enrollment is a critical time to build employee engagement and trust. We’ll share best practices for engaging employees, including how to prepare for a successful virtual open enrollment and how to leverage behavioral insights to make better communication decisions.

WEEK 3

Supporting Your Employees’ Mental Health in Times of Crisis

Wednesday, August 12th | 11:00AM – 12:00 PM CT

The events of 2020 have dramatically increased stress levels for employees who are now coping with health and safety concerns, along with increased financial insecurity. We’ll explain the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on mental health, what employers need to know about employee stress and workplace productivity and recommend tools and resources to help manage workplace risks and support employees in crisis.

WEEK 4

Mapping a Compliance Strategy in Times of Rapid Change

Wednesday, August 19th | 11:00AM – 12:15 PM CT

The world of employee benefits has seen many changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll discuss health mandates, ACA, Cafeteria Plan, HIPAA and COBRA updates, best practices returning to work with layoffs and furloughs, and how 2020 elections could impact benefits.

