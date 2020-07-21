Imagine my surprise. On the very day it was announced that Sara Gideon would compete against Susan Collins in the November election, I received a recorded message from Sen. Collins. She invited me to participate in a live, constituent conference call.

Now I have tried for a long time to talk with Sen. Collins to no avail so this opportunity was welcome indeed. Oh, there was one condition. My questions or comments had to relate to Veterans Affairs matters.

I wanted to ask her why she refuses to speak out against the the most corrupt president in modern history. I wanted to ask about her many votes to enable the most corrupt administration in modern history. But it was not to be.

Our senior senator refuses to hold town hall meetings with Mainers and be questioned about her actions (or inactions). On Nov. 3 we will eject Susan Collins from her government job and replace her with someone not afraid to meet constituents. My vote is with Sara Gideon and I can hardly wait.

Len Freeman

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: