Kenneth A. Hodgkins 1940 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Kenneth A. Hodgkins, 80, died July 14, 2020. He was born in Portland on March 28, 1940, a son of Norman W. and Barbara (Chaney) Hodgkins. He is survived by one son, Duane Hodgkins and his wife Michelle of Jefferson, two daughters, Julie M. Hodgkins of Bath and Shelley S. Dillon and her husband Dan of Portland, one brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with military honors. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

