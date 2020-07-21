SCARBOROUGH – Cynthia Hanks, 61, died July 16, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. Born July 9, 1959, in Springfield, Mass., she died after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by mother, Beverly Hanks, brother John Hanks, sister Donna Hanks, Uncle James Hanks and Aunt Julie Hanks; and predeceased by father John Hanks and brother Bruce Hanks. She was a loving aunt and great aunt.

Cindy was a Senior Practice Manager at Spectrum Healthcare Partners and a seeker and student at the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health. She loved her family, cycling, yoga dance, kayaking, the ocean and being silly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3:00 ? 5:00 pm at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m.

Please refer to http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com for full obituary and tribute.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous