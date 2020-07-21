SATURDAY
Baked bean supper, served curbside or takeout only, featuring small white and kidney beans, American Chop Suey, hot dogs, rolls, cole slaw and homemade pie, 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Adults $8, ages 12 and under $5. There will be limited seating outdoors weather permitting. Call 967-3076 to reserve meals in advance. For more details, go to www.firstchurchkport.org.
