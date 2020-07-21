KENNEBUNK

York County Audubon will present the online talk “Improving Your Bird Photography” at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Laurie Pocher, a member of our YCA Board and an amateur Nature & Wildlife Photographer, will offer some tips and suggestions to help overcome some of the challenges in photographing birds. She will discuss camera equipment and settings that can help in different situations, and review composition and editing tips to enhance bird photos and increase the odds of capturing frame-worthy images.

The talk is free but preregistration is required by going to yorkcountyaudubon.org. Click on the link there to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more details call 985-3342.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will offering the following programs this week at 18 Maine St.:

• A Very Fairy Tea Party will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday via Facebook. All ages are welcome to join Miss Terri and a special guest for a fairy story, songs and a craft. Reading packets and a craft kit will be available on the porch for pickup prior to the event. Please call 967-2778 to be added to the list.

• A Computer Q&A event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

• Wondering who makes some to the best doughnuts in Southern Maine? Drop by for a Coffee in the Garden from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday (weather permitting). The challenge will be to sample donuts from four doughnut shops in southern Maine. No reservations necessary.

For more details, call 967-2778 or email [email protected]

FALMOUTH

Holy Martyrs Church popular “Making Music, Praying Twice” program is going virtual this year, with reservations being taken for the 2020 summer camp that is planned for July 27-31.

The online camp is geared to help preschoolers develop an appreciation for music while, at the same time, providing them with an early introduction to the Catholic faith. It offers parents, grandparents and children who seek the experience of integrating music, prayer and Catholic culture into daily family life.

The program will be a week of mostly virtual music making, culminating in a final outdoor class and it’s ideal for families who have a young child or multiple children at home. No musical equipment is required.

Those who register must drop by the church to pick up materials between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Monday. Virtual classes will be offered online from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday July 28, 29 and 30 followed by an outdoor event in either Falmouth or Yarmouth on Aug. 1.

The program is especially designed for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, with older children always welcome to participate.

To register for the camp or learn more about the program, visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic or call (207) 847-6890.

WELLS

Wells Public Library is offering curbside pickup only, with items available by request through the online catalog via email to [email protected], or by calling the library at 646-8181.

Only materials belonging to Wells Library will be available for check out. To retrieve items, call us or visit the website to select a designated pickup time. Temporary new hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

A variety of online programs will be held this will week, including Summer Story Time for kids at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Facebook.

Children can engage with stories, songs, games and dancing with their favorite librarians.

• Crafty Kids on Facebook: Flying Saucer session will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday with kits available for pickup in advance from Tuesday to Thursday at the back door of the library during open hours. Needed materials include a paper plate, heavy white cardstock, a highlighter, a glow stick, googly eyes, markers, glue and a stapler.

• The library’s annual pet show also will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live.

• Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to practice or relearn French via Zoom. We welcome anyone with a French Language interest to participate. Venez parler français avec nous! Email Cindy at [email protected] for your Zoom invitation.

• Lastly, Fiber Arts Friday will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a Zoom format. Sign-up to show off your latest knitting creation, get tips on your crochet technique, and just chat with old friends and make some new ones. Email Anne at [email protected] to get your Zoom link invitation. All ages & levels of ability are encouraged to join us for ideas, inspiration and lively conversation.

For more information, please contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

The Carrabassett Library Summer Reading Program, themed “Imagine Your Story,” has begun to encourage elementary-aged children to keep up with their reading skills and improve during summer vacation.

For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs.

The library has a large selection of children’s books, including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books and young adult books for all reading levels. It also has a story walk set up in the patio out back. The library is open by appointment for families to come inside and choose a stack of books to read and sign up for the program.

Summer library hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more details, call 237-3535.

ELLSWORTH

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital continues to support expecting mothers with informative online childbirth classes, with the next class scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Participants are encouraged to attend with a partner and bring questions. Topics to be covered will include understanding labor – how to know when labor really starts, when to call the hospital, how to manage the discomforts of labor, how your partner can help, newborn care and post-partum care.

The staff is aiming to offer classes every other mouth. The classes continue to be interactive, with ample time for questions and discussion.

To register, call Northern Light Maine Coast Birthing department at 664-5464.

