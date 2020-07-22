BIDDEFORD- Karla Marie Stetson, 48, of Biddeford, passed away on July 10, 2020, in Harker Heights, Texas.

Karla was born on April 22, 1972, in Biddeford where she spent her childhood and graduated from Biddeford High School. She went on to earn degrees in Early Childhood Education and Criminal Justice and was employed in security operations at a government facility in Texas.

Karla was a fun-loving person with a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed live sporting events and coaching youth basketball; baking Greek and French delicacies for “Karla’s Kreations”; spending time with family, friends, and her beloved kitties.

She is predeceased by her father, Robert Paul Henri; grandparents, Emanuel and Eleanor Koutoulakos; Raymond and Pauline Henri.

She is survived by her mother, Selina Jan Koutoulakos, sister MariAnn Henri, brother Allan Henri, son Emanuel John Stetson, grandson Benjamin Anthony Stetson, nephew Christopher Henri, niece Sophia Henri, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services will be held at the St. Demetrios Greek Cemetery in Biddeford.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous