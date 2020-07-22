SACO – Alan Robert Hanson, 66 of Saco, passed away peacefully in his home early on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Milo, Maine, on May 16, 1954 to Harold and Jean Hanson, Alan graduated from Penquis Valley High School in 1972 and went on to study at the University of Maine in Orono, graduating in 1976.

He married in 1982 and adopted his son Tony, then had son Billy in 1984, and daughter Emily in 1988. Alan adored his children and took up the hobby of videotaping them around the house, accumulating hundreds of hours of footage of the family. He became known for showing off footage of a birthday party from 20 years earlier, reliving a particularly funny dirt bike crash, or discovering a Matchbox car commercial unknowingly filmed by the kids. Everyone has their favorite clips, to be sure.

Though the marriage ended after 9 years, the family remained close and everyone relocated to Old Orchard Beach in the mid-90s. There, Alan began working for Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, where he worked as a Manager until retiring in 2019, on his 65th birthday.

In 2009, Alan suffered a severe heart attack while hiking on Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire. But he would survive that incident with a renewed interest in health and fitness, so he began training for 5K marathons as soon as he had recovered. He participated in the annual Beach to Beacon marathon every year until 2019, a difficult feat for someone half his age, which he liked to remind people.

An avid outdoorsman, a die-hard Celtics fan, and as stubborn as he was sweet, he had a loud, joyful laugh that always brightened the room. He was at his happiest when doting on his kids, whether it was hunting and fishing with Tony, cheering on Emily at her pageants, helping out as a one-man grip department on Billy’s first film, or building an indoor playground for his 6 grandchildren, complete with slides and a swing.

There’s never been someone with a stronger work ethic, someone so devoted to their children’s happiness, or someone more adored by their grandchildren. The kindest of people whose loss will be devastating for many, but whose life will be celebrated by those who loved him.

Alan was predeceased by his mother Jean Hanson. He is survived by his father Harold Hanson; brother David Hanson, sisters Karen Hanson and Anne Folster; his sons Tony Hanson and Billy Hanson, daughter Emily Thayer and their spouses, Amy Hanson, Erin Cancino and Ryan Thayer; and grandchildren Nathan, Maddison, Izabella, Hunter, Sidney and Beres.

At this time no services are scheduled. On-line condolences can be given to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

https://www.nhstateparks.org/about-us/support/donate

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made in his name to:

Mount Monadnock Rescue Team

