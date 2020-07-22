OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Helen Ladakakos Smith, 60, of Old Orchard Beach, was given eternal rest quietly on July 20, 2020, after a 10 month courageous battle with cancer.

Helen was a constant resident of Old Orchard Beach, sharing her life for over two decades with soulmate, best friend, and devoted husband, Kirk Smith. She was born Feb. 8, 1960, the fourth child of the late George and Virginia Ladakakos.

Independence, strong-will, and determination were instinctive from her early years. She marched to the beat of her own drum, and along the way, emerged a spirit of passion, selflessness, and humor. Helen was always ready to share an honest opinion, viewpoint, or cold beverage with family and friends. Often, while watching her and Kirk’s favorite Team, The Patriots!

She worked alongside family members, serving customers for many years at George’s Sandwich Shop, and was devoted to lifelong, supportive relationships. These resulted in get-togethers celebrating and reveling in chaos, laughter, and comfort foods.

Helen valued her special friendship with Patti. For 20 years, their annual journeys, often leading them to Salem, Mass. brought her joy. A big shout out also, to OOB class friends who lifted her spirits! Yes, Helen would insist “Work through grief-celebrate!”

In addition to her husband Kirk, Helen is survived by a son, Joshua Briggs, his wife Lauren, and granddaughter Hadley, of Bowdoin, stepson and daughter, Sloan and Kyra Smith of Vermont; brothers, John Ladakakos and wife Joan of Saco, Kirk Ladakakos of Old Orchard Beach, and sister, Cindy Carr and husband Tom of Saco. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and an extraordinary young lady, Arianna Marie Langella, who came to call her “Yia Yia”. Their bond provided cheer and contentment.

Along with her parents, Helen was predeceased by her dear brother, Arthur Ladakakos.

Helen, we will miss your force- You loved deeply and completely. You were generous- in body and mind, You laughed hard with others. You were one of a kind!! All our love?”Memory Eternal”

Visiting hours will be 5:00 pm ? 7:00 pm at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences on line, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

50 People at a time are allowed in the Chapel, and face masks are required.

