NEW GLOUCESTER – Shawn Thomas McGrath of New Gloucester passed away on June 12, 2020 at the Androscogin Hospice House After a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.He was born in Portland on Jan. 12, 1961, son of Thomas O McGrath and Vanessa (Copeland) McGrath. He attended Portland public schools and graduated from Portland High school in 1979. Shawn worked for many years at the University of Southern Maine in maintenance. Most recently he worked at Cumberland Farms in Lewiston. He had an ever present sense of humor. His customers were often entertained not only by his sense of humor, but by his voice impressions as well.Shawn loved walking his dogs in Trotter’s park in New Gloucester. He loved music and was a big fan of his son’s rock band ” Trial By Stone “. He attended as many of their shows as He could. He was extremely proud of his son and best friend Shawn II.Shawn was predeceased by his father Thomas O McGrath. He is survived by his mother Vanessa McGrath; his son Shawn II and his wife Eurana, his daughter Bridget; his brother Steven McGrath and his wife Lynn, his sister Vanessa ( Dolly ) Johnson and her husband Tucker, his sister Karen Drew and her husband Bret; as well as six grandchildren; four nephews and three nieces.He will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date.

