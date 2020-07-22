SCARBOROUGH – Joseph W. Quinn, 89, of Scarborough, formerly of Paris, Maine, died Saturday evening, July 18, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Oxford, August 12, 1930, the son of John C. and Jennie Lebroke Quinn. He attended school in Oxford, Paris High School and graduated in 1949 from Hebron Academy. He graduated from Princeton University in 1953 and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1957. Upon graduation he entered the Navy and served as a dentist stationed in New Orleans. He returned to South Paris and opened his dental practice in 1959 in Market Square, later moving to Main Street in 1967. He retired in 1992.

Joe was a past president of the Norway-Paris Kiwanis Club, a member of the Maine Dental Association, past president of the Androscoggin Valley Dental Association, and a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna Church. He enjoyed playing tennis, wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, his many friends, and most of all his family. On June 20, 1953 he married Colleen Colson.

Survivors include his wife of Scarborough, children, Timothy F. Quinn, Cathleen Ann and husband Joseph Murphy, Joseph M. Quinn, Joan Elizabeth Quinn and her husband Brian Kelly, Kelly Quinn-Hall and her husband Larry Hall, and Patrick M. Quinn; six grandchildren, Michael Davis, Megan Demers, Kaitlin Quinn-Kelly, Kevin Quinn-Kelly, Connor Hall and Tara Hall; two great-grandchildren, Wagner Davis and Penelope Reeves. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Family and friends may call at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris on Saturday, July 25, from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Private interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Paris. We will be following all CDC guidelines; masks will be required as well as distancing.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may donate in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Route 1, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or

Maine Veterans Home,

290 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

