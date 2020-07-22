Catherine Sandelin Brown 1943 – 2020 LISBON/Norwich, Conn. – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Catherine Sandelin Brown, 77, from Lisbon/Norwich, Conn. on Saturday July 11, 2020. Cathy was born to late Hugo and Beatrice (Sedgley) Sandelin, of Brunswick, on July 8, 1943. She grew up as the middle child between her two brothers, Rik and Keith on the Sandelin/Two Echo Farm where she loved her dogs and her cow, Fashion. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961 where she was active in many drama productions. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and graduated from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. Cathy spent most of her nursing career at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn. as a surgical nurse until her retirement. Cathy married the late F. Terry Brown, of Noank, Conn. on June 10, 1967 in Brunswick. Together they had two daughters who survive her, Caryn and her husband Richard Baseler of Colchester, Conn. and Jennifer and her husband Matthew Moore of Christiana, Pa. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Emily Baseler of Willemstad, Curacao, Sarah Baseler Davis and her husband George of Marysville, Wash., and Matthew and Faith Moore of Christiana, Pa. Cathy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind her love and beautiful memories. She is also survived by her brother, Rik Sandelin of Brunswick, Hugo Keith Sandelin of Richmond and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

